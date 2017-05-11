Cramer Remix: Aliens — yes, aliens — are the reason Macy’s is getting crushed   

After Kraft Heinz's failed attempt to acquire Unilever and Warren Buffett's defense of the offer, Unilever CEO Paul Polman offered a response to the legendary investor's moves.

"In the end, our strategy ... in investing is Warren's strategy. And my returns have been higher in the last eight years than Warren's returns. So I think it's better if he leaves us with what we know how to do well," Polman told Cramer on Thursday.

Polman said Unilever denied the offer because of the difference in the companies' models. Unilever's tells a growth story, but the CEO said he was not as convinced by Kraft Heinz's.

Finally, Cramer spoke with Susan Salka, the president and CEO of AMN Healthcare, a staffing company that serves hospitals, clinics, and other care providers with recruitment and workforce resources.

Salka said her industry is seeing a profound decline in the number of clinicians entering the workforce, and said the health care hiring space is at the brink of a key turning point.

"The economy has been a really important part of our growth over the last four or five years, but also the aging population. With so many more people hitting that magic 65, there's a greater demand in utilization. And then amidst that, we have a shortage of clinicians. In fact, we are at the beginning of what's expected to be one of the worst shortages of nurses, physicians, allied professionals and leaders within health care," she told Cramer on Thursday.

The CEO said that although her company is investing millions of dollars in recruiting for its clients, several different factors are contributing to the impending shortage.

"The aging of the clinical population is a huge issue. Over half of nurses are 50 or older. It's even more for physicians. So many of them are hitting retirement age," Salka said. "At the same time, we have bottlenecks in the education system. In fact, the aging of the faculty in nursing schools is one of the biggest issues that's preventing us from getting more nurses through the educational pipeline. And on the physician side, there aren't enough residency programs in order to be able to create that future workforce."

In Cramer's lightning round, he rattled off his take on some caller favorite stocks, including:

ConocoPhillips: "I'm not going to get rid of it here. I saw a downgrade of that, too. I mean, I've got to tell you, I think that stock is stuck in the middle of a range, but I don't want to do that trade again. Just own it."

Viavi Solutions Inc.: "It's network-servicing-enabled. If you want to do that, I'd maybe look at analytics and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, H-P-E. I think that's one that my charitable trust owns, much less volatile, and I think it's a good situation. And it hit a 52-week high today."

