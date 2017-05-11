Early movers: STRP, SNAP, FOXA, WFM, KSS, TEVA, YUM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Straight Path Communications — Straight Path announced a deal to be bought by Verizon for $184 per share in stock. The company has ended its prior deal to be bought by AT&T and said AT&T would not be making any new bids.

Snap — The Snapchat parent posted a loss of 20 cents per share for its first quarterly report since going public in March. That was one cent a share wider than expected. Revenue also fell short of forecasts. Investors are focusing on weaker-than-expected user growth, with its smallest year-over-year additions in at least two years.

21st Century Fox — Fox beat estimates by six cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 54 cents per share. The media company's revenue was slightly below Street forecasts, primarily due to weaker-than-expected results at Fox's film division.

Whole Foods — Whole Foods matched forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of 37 cents per share. The grocery chain's revenue was essentially in line, as well. The company also confirmed earlier reports of changes to its board, appointing five new independent directors, naming a new board chair and new CFO. The grocer also increased its quarterly dividend by 29 percent.

Kohl's — The retailer earned an adjusted 39 cents per share for the first quarter, 10 cents a share above estimates. Revenue fell short of expectations, and same-store sales slid more than expected. However, Kohl's was helped by less discounting and higher customer traffic.

Teva Pharmaceutical — The drugmaker beat estimates by three cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.06 per share. Revenue was shy of Street forecasts. Teva said it is facing challenges in the U.S. generics market and from instability in Venezuela but is reaffirming its prior full-year forecast.

Parexel — Activist investor Starboard has taken a 5.7 percent stake in the contract research company, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Starboard thinks the company could attract significant interest from potential buyers.

U.S. Steel — Chief Executive Officer Mario Longhi has stepped down, replaced by Chief Operating Officer and President David Burritt. Longhi will remain on the board until his retirement on June 30. Longhi's departure comes just a few weeks after the steelmaker cut its 2017 profit outlook in half and reported an unexpected first-quarter loss.

GlaxoSmithKline — The drugmaker's shares could get a boost after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators turned down a second request by U.S.-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals to market a generic version of GSK's best-selling lung drug Advair.

Aegon — Aegon posted a stronger than expected first-quarter profit, boosted by a strong investment portfolio performance. The insurer is based in Amsterdam but does most of its business in the U.S.

AIG — The insurance company plans to name Brian Duperreault as its new CEO, with an announcement coming as soon as today according to The Wall Street Journal. Duperreault is a one-time lieutenant to former AIG CEO Maurice "Hank" Greenberg.

Aetna — Aetna will exit the two remaining states – Delaware and Nebraska – where it has been participating in the Obamacare insurance exchanges because of losses from its participation.

Merck — Merck received FDA approval to market its cancer drug Keytruda for the new use of adding it to chemotherapy to treat lung cancer.

Symantec — Symantec matched estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 28 cents per share, with revenue also in line. The maker of cybersecurity and anti-virus software also gave a current-quarter forecast that fell below consensus estimates, however. CEO Greg Clark told Dow Jones that with the integration of new businesses like Blue Coat and LifeLock, more of Symantec's revenue is deferred, which will improve future quarters.

Home Depot — The home improvement retailer's stock was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" in a valuation call, although the firm increased its price target to $168 per share from $164. The stock is up 18 percent so far this year.

Yum Brands — The restaurant chain was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to "neutral" from "sell," based in part on an increasingly positive view of results at Yum's Taco Bell chain.