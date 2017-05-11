European markets open under pressure; oil prices extend overnight gains

The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened down 0.1 percent with most sectors in negative territory.



Oil prices extended their more than 3 percent gains overnight after an abrupt fall in U.S. inventories combined with support from both Algeria and Iraq for OPEC to extend its production cuts. Brent was trading firmly over $50 a barrel shortly before the European open.

Central bank governors and finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G-7) will meet in the city of Bari, Italy from Thursday to Saturday. The official agenda focuses on inequality, tax laws, cybersecurity and preventing the funding of terrorism. Europe, Canada and Japan will also hope the meeting can shed some light regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's direction on key policies.