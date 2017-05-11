Federal student loan rates to jump starting July 1

College students can expect to cough up even more money as they borrow for school next year.

Starting in July, interest rates will rise on new federal loans for 2017-2018.

Rates were set based on the Treasury Department's May 10 auction of 10-year notes. For new loans disbursed from July 1, 2017 up to June 30, 2018, undergraduates will pay 4.45 percent. That's an increase from this year's rate of 3.76 percent.

Graduate students can also expect to pay higher financing costs after July 1.

They will pay 6 percent for a direct unsubsidized loan — which begins accruing interest as soon as the borrower takes out the loan — an increase from 5.31 percent this year.

Finally, rates on direct PLUS loans, which both graduate students and parents of undergrads can use, will rise to 7 percent from last year's 6.31 percent.

The increases don't apply to private student loans.

Total student debt in the U.S. is now over $1.4 trillion.