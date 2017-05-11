Futures point to lower open on Wall Street as Snap earnings disappoint

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday morning after the Nasdaq notched a record close and a five-day winning streak.

But tech stocks could come under pressure after Snap posted revenue that missed estimates and slower-than-expected revenue growth. The stock slumped more than 25 percent in after-hours trading.

Reaction to President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey was largely muted as many investors still believe the market will get tax reform at some point.

On the earnings front, Kohl's, Macy's and Teva Pharma are set to report before the bell, while Nordstrom, CyberArk Software and Invitation Homes are due to report after the bell.

On the data front, Initial jobless claims and PPI are both due a 8:30 a.m. ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.85 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 1.25 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.95 a barrel, up 1.31 percent.



In Europe the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.22 percent lower on Thursday morning. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.29 percent in China and the Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.31 percent.



-- Fred Imbert contributed to this report



