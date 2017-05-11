VISIT CNBC.COM

The 5 highest-paid CEOs in the US

Andrew Burton | Getty Images

It pays to be CEO. And if you're leading a major tech company, such Apple, Google or IBM, it pays especially well.

Bloomberg recently released its ranking of the highest-paid executives of 2016, based on the Bloomberg Pay Index, which tracks the 200 highest-paid executives who appear in filings from companies that submit compensation details to U.S. regulators. The index includes factors such as salaries, bonuses, perks and options from the most recent year.

Unsurprisingly, the top five highest-paid CEOs all helm powerful companies in the tech realm. Marc Lore, now the CEO of Walmart's e-commerce division, claims the No. 1 spot, with Apple's Tim Cook in second. The majority of Lore's earnings stem from Walmart's purchase of his company, Jet.com, for $3 billion in August.

The only non-tech executive to crack the top five is John Weinberg, executive chairman of Evercore Partners, who lands at No. 3 on Bloomberg's list with total compensation of $124 million. However, for the purpose of this list, we've included only the top 5 CEOs, and that excludes Weinberg.

Here's how much the U.S.'s five best-paid chief executives are pulling in.

Ginni Rometty, Chairwoman, President and CEO of IBM, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
David A. Grogan | CNBC
Ginni Rometty, Chairwoman, President and CEO of IBM, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

5. Ginni Rometty, IBM

Total compensation: $96,764,750
Salary: $1,600,000
Bonus: $4,950,000
Stock awards: $15,105,991
Option awards: $73,879,712
Pension, deferred and other: $1,229,047

Elon Musk
STR | AFP | Getty Images
Elon Musk

4. Elon Musk, Tesla

Total compensation: $99,744,920
Salary: $45,936
Option awards: $99,698,984

Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Getty Images
Google CEO Sundar Pichai

3. Sundar Pichai, Google

Total compensation: $106,502,419
Salary: $650,000
Stock awards: $105,480,009
Pension, deferred and other: $372,410

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc.
Getty Images
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc.

2. Tim Cook, Apple

Total compensation: $150,036,907
Salary: $3,000,000
Bonus: $5,370,000
Stock awards: $141,289,188

Marc Lore
Source: Walmart
Marc Lore

1. Marc Lore, Walmart U.S. E-commerce

Total compensation: $236,896,191
Salary: $346,154
Bonus: $1,055,136
Acquisition awards: $235,468,788
Pension, deferred and other: $26,113

