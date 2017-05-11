The 5 highest-paid CEOs in the US

It pays to be CEO. And if you're leading a major tech company, such Apple, Google or IBM, it pays especially well.

Bloomberg recently released its ranking of the highest-paid executives of 2016, based on the Bloomberg Pay Index, which tracks the 200 highest-paid executives who appear in filings from companies that submit compensation details to U.S. regulators. The index includes factors such as salaries, bonuses, perks and options from the most recent year.

Unsurprisingly, the top five highest-paid CEOs all helm powerful companies in the tech realm. Marc Lore, now the CEO of Walmart's e-commerce division, claims the No. 1 spot, with Apple's Tim Cook in second. The majority of Lore's earnings stem from Walmart's purchase of his company, Jet.com, for $3 billion in August.

The only non-tech executive to crack the top five is John Weinberg, executive chairman of Evercore Partners, who lands at No. 3 on Bloomberg's list with total compensation of $124 million. However, for the purpose of this list, we've included only the top 5 CEOs, and that excludes Weinberg.

Here's how much the U.S.'s five best-paid chief executives are pulling in.