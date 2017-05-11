The Amazon Echo just made home phones cool again. Here's how to make calls with Alexa

This is a new feature Amazon announced earlier this week. Alexa users who own an Echo, or who have the app installed on their iOS or Android smartphone, can now call or message one another for free. You can't call individual rooms yet, like from the dining room up to your kid's bedroom — that feature will launch this summer — but you can call other users.

I've been testing it for a couple of days, and I'm blown away by how fun it is to use Alexa to place calls. I get a genuine buzz of excitement when I see my Echo suddenly light up with a green light, alerting me that a friend is calling. The calls are clear, too, and Amazon even lets you send voice messages (think of them as a voicemail) or text that can be spoken by Alexa to another user. I can clearly see how Amazon may be able to use the Echo to totally disrupt everything from enterprise phone systems to how and when we communicate by voice.

Society has moved away from clunky phone systems at home, at least most of us in the younger "millennial" generation, but the Echo, which exists as a smart assistant capable of streaming music, providing sports scores, reading the news and more, isn't a boring old phone. Instead, it can simply double as one. And, better yet, there's no monthly fee to use the feature.

Want to try it for yourself? We'll walk you through how to get up and running now.