‘I want Macron to succeed and win a majority,' says outgoing French fin min

France's Finance Minister Michel Sapin has said that he wants the newly-elected President Emmanuel Macron to succeed and win a majority in the country's upcoming parliamentary election, though he insisted a cohabitation government would not hamper the country's prospects.

In his first interview since Macron was elected, the outgoing Finance Minister said that Macron could achieve a majority despite stiff competition from right-wing politicians when the country goes to the polls once again for its parliamentary elections on June 11 and 18.

However, he insisted that regardless of outcome, there would be "no blockage" in enacting Macron's major reform agenda.

"The majority takes action and I don't' think there's any contradiction between what a right-wing party working with a left-wing president," Sapin told CNBC in an exclusive interview at the G7 meeting in Bari, Italy.

"The elections will be held and it's possible that the right will have a majority. But in any case, we've already experienced cohabitation twice. It didn't stop things working."

Sapin, who has previously worked alongside Macron, said the new president has "personality" to "make choices, and to ensure they are passed by a majority in the Assembly to meet the desires of the French people."