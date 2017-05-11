In praise of worry: Why fretting can be good for you

Don't worry, be happy and you might just miss out on an important part of your psychology.
Worry can play an important role in life, and doesn't have to be destructive or futile, argues Kate Sweeny, associate professor of psychology at the University of California, Riverside. She's the co-author of "The surprising upsides of worry," recently published in the journal Social and Personality Psychology Compass.
Her analysis argues fretting can encourage behaviors that lead to better health, more success and greater well-being.
"Much like most negative emotions, worry does have a function. We probably wouldn't have evolved to worry if there was no reason to do it," Sweeny told NBC News BETTER.