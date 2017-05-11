OPEC oil output falls in April, but production from top exporter Saudi Arabia rises

OPEC continued to reduce production in April, but output from top exporter Saudi Arabia ticked up last month.

Saudi crude oil production rose by nearly 50,000 barrels a day, according to figures from the kingdom and secondary sources. OPEC took about 18,000 barrels a day off the market in April, according to secondary sources listed in an OPEC report that was released Thursday.

Saudi Arabia is still pumping well below the level it agreed to in November, when OPEC agreed to reduce its combined oil output by 1.2 million barrels a day in order to shrink huge global stockpiles and balance an oversupplied market.

But the market closely watches Riyadh's production because it has delivered the lion's share of OPEC's cuts during the first four months of the six-month deal. Oil prices pared gains after OPEC released the report.

