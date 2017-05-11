This paramedic built a $3 million business bringing health care to crowds

ParaDocs, Alex Pollak's medical staffing company, goes where the people are. This year, that meant the now notorious Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, which turned out to be a fiasco. The paramedic and business-owner had agreed to attend to provide health-care services with his staff but, fortunately, Pollak had second thoughts and pulled out because he "thought it was a sham."

As things turned out, Pollak tells CNBC, "I'm glad I trusted my gut."

Trusting his gut has generally worked out well for Pollak, one of the few MBAs who is also a licensed and practicing EMT. Though he started out in 2006 at a hedge fund with "a high-paying job doing very little," he lost interest in finance and "felt good" about the shift to working in medicine full-time.

Since starting his business in 2011, ParaDocs has grown precipitously. It now operates at races, wrestling matches, music festivals and even corporate events, and it just secured a contract to provide all medical care for events at New York's Nassau Coliseum. So Pollak has no regrets about leaving the hedge fund. "I do not miss finance at all," he says. "There's a lot of finance in what I do now."

There's a lot of helping too. ParaDocs employees "save lives," he says. "Definitely."