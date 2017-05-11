Philippines claims foreign media has misrepresented drug war

PHNOM PENH — Foreign media are constantly misrepresenting Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, one of his ministers claimed on Thursday.

Addressing a small room of journalists during the World Economic Forum's ASEAN meeting in Cambodia, newly-appointed Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alan Peter Cayetano said that international news agencies always focused on Duterte's brash remarks and never publicized his presidential statements. "They don't show the statements where he says police cannot abuse."

International journalists also often use the wrong death toll figures when reporting on the country's situation, he continued. Reuters estimates 8,000 have died since the drug war launched in July last year, while Human Rights Watch pins the number at more than 7,000. Cayetano said, however, that those figures are related to homicides.

"1.2 million Filipinos, who were either pushers or users, have surrendered voluntarily and close to 3,000 have been killed in presumed legitimate police operations, those are the real numbers," he said.