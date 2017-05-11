Senator Warner to intelligence officials: Comey's firing seems 'related' to Russia probe

Sen. Warner: Trump's actions cost us an opportunity to get to the truth 23 Mins Ago | 03:19

A key senator suggested Thursday that President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey seems "related" to the bureau's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"For many people, including myself, it's hard to avoid the conclusion that the president's decision to remove Director Comey was related" to the Russia probe, Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., said.

He spoke at the panel's scheduled hearing on global threats, which featured FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe and top U.S. intelligence officials. Committee chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., stressed that while alleged Russian interference is a "significant threat," the hearing cover issues beyond Moscow, including North Korea and the Middle East.

Democrats appeared set to hit the Russia issue early and often.

The White House has repeatedly said Comey's abrupt firing on Tuesday had nothing to do with the Russia probe, which Comey said in March includes investigating any possible links between Trump campaign associates and Moscow.

The Trump administration has suggested multiple motives for Comey's termination, including his conduct in the probe into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information last year and an error in his congressional testimony on the probe last week. However, the timing of the firing — which comes as the bureau is investigating the president's campaign — has raised concerns from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Chairman Burr told reporters Wednesday that the timing and reasoning "incites people to believe that there's something that's being covered up." However, he said he does not personally believe Trump wants to cover anything up with the firing.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box" earlier Thursday, Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass said "there's something odd" about "this protection of this U.S.-Russia relationship from the get-go."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.