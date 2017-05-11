"Wise guys don't carry credit cards. ... Just cash." And with those words, one of the most unfuhgeddable pitches in Shark Tank history, delivered by none other than The Sopranos star Vincent Pastore, kicks off.

Pastore is in the tank to represent "The Broccoli Wad," a money clip inspired by the rubber band found wrapped around stalks of -- what else? -- broccoli. It's a product meant for 'wise guys' that only carry cash (and don't want to be ID'd!).

Watch as Pastore puts on the charm and gives the panel of clearly amused and confused Sharks the hard sell on this low-brow "piece of rubber."