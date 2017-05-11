‘Shark Tank’ star Daymond John shares his best advice for finding motivation when you feel stuck

"Read your goals every night before you go to sleep, and then read them again when you wake up."

In addition to checking in with your goals regularly, John also recommends anyone feeling "sad and unmotivated" read "Think and Grow Rich" by Napoleon Hill, a classic business book published in 1937.

John himself hasread the book at least 20 times.

Hill spent 20 years studying the most successful businessmen of his time, including the likes of Henry Ford and John D. Rockefeller, so he could learn from their success. The lessons of the resulting book are inspirational.

"More than 500 of the most successful men this country has ever known told [me] their greatest success came just one step beyond the point at which defeat had overtaken them," writes Hill.

"Failure is a trickster with a keen sense of irony and cunning. It takes great delight in tripping one when success is almost within reach."

Hill also emphasizesthe power of positive thinking.

"Our brains become magnetized with the dominating thoughts which we hold in our minds, and ... these 'magnets' attract to us the forces, the people, the circumstances of life which harmonize with the nature of our dominating thoughts," writes Hill.

"Before we can accumulate riches in great abundance, we must magnetize our minds with intense desire for riches."