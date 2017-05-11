VISIT CNBC.COM

The Definitive Guide to Business

The Definitive Guide to Business

‘Shark Tank’ star Daymond John shares his best advice for finding motivation when you feel stuck

Daymond John
Photo by Mike Pont
Daymond John

"Shark Tank" investor Daymond John turned $40 worth of fabric into a $6 billionurban clothing brand, FUBU. The route to success, however, didn't come without significant struggles. At one point along the journey, he was rejected by 27 bankswhen he needed capital.

No path to success is a straight shot up, as this "Day in the life of an entrepreneur" chart from John's co-working space, Blueprint + Co, shows.

So what about the bad times? What does the Queens, N.Y. native recommend to go-getters who are in a rut?

"Practicing goal-setting. It's not simple," says John in an "Ask Me Anything" public chat on Reddit on Wednesday.

"Read your goals every night before you go to sleep, and then read them again when you wake up."

The advice was in response to the question: "I've been feeling extremely sad and unmotivated lately and leaving my projects and business unfinished. What motivated you during the tough times in the beginning?"

"Read your goals every night before you go to sleep, and then read them again when you wake up." -Daymond John,  "Shark Tank" star

In addition to checking in with your goals regularly, John also recommends anyone feeling "sad and unmotivated" read "Think and Grow Rich" by Napoleon Hill, a classic business book published in 1937.

John himself hasread the book at least 20 times.

Hill spent 20 years studying the most successful businessmen of his time, including the likes of Henry Ford and John D. Rockefeller, so he could learn from their success. The lessons of the resulting book are inspirational.

"More than 500 of the most successful men this country has ever known told [me] their greatest success came just one step beyond the point at which defeat had overtaken them," writes Hill.

"Failure is a trickster with a keen sense of irony and cunning. It takes great delight in tripping one when success is almost within reach."

Hill also emphasizesthe power of positive thinking.

"Our brains become magnetized with the dominating thoughts which we hold in our minds, and ... these 'magnets' attract to us the forces, the people, the circumstances of life which harmonize with the nature of our dominating thoughts," writes Hill.

"Before we can accumulate riches in great abundance, we must magnetize our minds with intense desire for riches."

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

See also:

When 27 banks rejected Daymond John, his mother's advice saved him

How Daymond John's 'biggest deal ever' on 'Shark Tank' went from $154,000 to $16 million in sales in 3 years

5 secrets of success from 'Shark Tank' investor Daymond John

How I Made It: Daymond John and the Power of Broke
How I Made It: Daymond John and the Power of Broke   

iCONIC Tour

Full Coverage of the iCONIC Tour

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...