Though his rules have gone viral, Steve Harvey doesn't regret telling his staff to leave him alone

Steve Harvey wants you to act like a lady, think like a man and please, please, stay out of his dressing room.

A brash and specific set of guidelines for Harvey's staff, including those regarding his dressing room, reportedly went out via email before the start of the most recent season of "The Steve Harvey Show," which has filmed in Chicago for the past five years.

Chicago media reporter Robert Feder obtained the email — which includes all caps reminders about not opening Harvey's dressing room door and strict instructions not to approach him in the makeup chair — and shared it in full on his blog yesterday.

Today is the final day of production on Harvey's eponymous talk show. After today, he'll be taking his talents to the West Coast to launch a new syndicated program simply titled "Steve," which will include a stronger focus on humor and celebrity interviews.

"To say that [Harvey] has been remote and unapproachable would be an understatement," Feder writes.

As for the talk show host's distaste for chitchat, it seems to be a case of the universal quest for work-life balance — and maybe a stab at applying radical candor.

"Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business," the message reads. "It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment."

Here's the full email:

Good morning, everyone. Welcome back. I'd like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show. There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me. I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff. You must schedule an appointment. I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE. Do not approach me while I'm in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell. I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day. Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment. I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me. If you're reading this, yes, I mean you. Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment. Thank you all, Steve Harvey

This afternoon, Harvey commented on the email to ET's Kevin Frazier, saying that staff had taken "advantage" of the open door policy he had held previously and that he just wanted "the freedom to be able to move around."

"Look, man, I'm in my makeup chair, they walk in the room," Harvey tells Frazier. "I'm having lunch, they walk in, they don't knock. I'm in the hallway, I'm getting ambushed by people with friends that come to the show and having me sign this and do this.

"I just said, 'Wait a minute.' And in hindsight, I probably should've handled it a little bit differently."