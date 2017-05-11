The 1 trait a productivity coach says every successful manager should have

All effective managers have one trait in common: They're supportive. They do everything they can for their teams.

That's according to Ellen Faye, a productivity coach who works with executives to help them be more effective in the workplace. "I think the most important thing a leader can do is to support the success of his team and to ensure systems are in place," she tells CNBC. "Without that, there's no such thing as productivity."

Faye explains these successful managers think beyond themselves and implement ways of doing things to benefit all employees. "Great leaders ensure their teams have the resources they need to deliver the work they've been hired and selected to do," she says. "This not only includes enough people to perform the expected work, but also clear and executable processes."

A manager's support allows employees to better deliver results, work with customers without issue and be more efficient, she adds.