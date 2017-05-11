These are the 5 highest-paying summer internships in finance in the U.S.

3. Deutsche Bank

Median Monthly Pay: $4,640

What's it like? "The Summer Analyst Program is an evaluation period towards the full-time graduate program. The internship was very well organized with many programs and talks to attend. There were many opportunities to meet senior leaders, and during my time we also met the CEO, John Cryan!

"There was fair amount of workload and it got intense in the middle of the internship when we were given additional side projects that counted towards evaluation. But overall, it was a fun and memorable summer! Most people in the class of 30-ish got accepted into the full-time graduate program.

"Slow staff and complex procedures due to regulations in banks is a bad combination. It took two weeks to get administrative access on my machine to install required development software.

'You can work really hard or chill as much as you want. The bar is pretty low to get accepted into the graduate program. Everyone gets same benefits regardless of differences in demonstrated performance and experience." — Summer technology analyst in Cary, N.C.

4. Bank of America

Median Monthly Pay: $4,570

What's it like? "You have the opportunity to converse with people at least three levels above you. "You'll present to your manager and their managers.

"The technology piece of the on boarding process wasn't great. The company is growing in certain areas but cutting back in some also." — Intern in Charlotte, N.C.

5. Visa

Median Monthly Pay: $4,480

What's it like? "Everyone tries to treat you like family, and they don't try to act like they are above you. The majority of them just want to be successful and they know that comes with the whole team, not just one person. The hiring process is very black and white. You have to meet pre-standardized requirements before getting any position. And then moving up also requires performance reviews which are also very cut and dry." — Technical writer intern in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

