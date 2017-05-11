Dow drops 100 points as retail stocks tank; S&P and Nasdaq pull back from record levels

    ×

    U.S. equities traded lower on Thursday as retail stocks fell sharply on the back of Macy's weak quarterly results.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 120 points, with Home Depot contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 declined 0.6 percent with consumer discretionary falling more than 1 percent to lead decliners.

    The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) shed 2.86 percent as Macy's shares tanked.

    The retailer posted adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share and revenue of $5.34 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the firm to report earnings per share of 35 cents on sales of $5.47 billion.

    "While there was a 4c negative impact from higher tax, it was still a miss, driven by a comp miss and weaker gross margins," Atlantic Equities analyst estimates Daniela Nedialkova, said in a note to clients Thursday. "FY17 guidance on both comp and EPS is reaffirmed, but with Q1 starting weaker, M has more to catch up on."

    The retailer's stock has been under pressure all year. Entering Thursday's session, it was down 18.07 percent.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Social media company Snap also reported quarterly results, marking the first time doing so since going public. Snapchat's parent company reported sales of $150 million, with Reuters estimating a loss of 20 cents a share. The disappointing results sent the stock reeling more than 20 percent before the bell.

    The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.7 percent in early trade.

    The major equity indexes, meanwhile, continued trading in a narrow range, as the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all hovered near record levels. The S&P and Nasdaq posted all-time closing highs on Wednesday.

    "The SPX has met resistance at its March high, a breakout above which would yield an impressive long-term measured move projection of approximately 2640," Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG, said in a note to clients Thursday. "The consolidation phase is allowing the market to absorb short-term overbought conditions without a significant loss of momentum."

    Wall Street has been eagerly waiting for the Trump administration to move forward with tax reform. Equities rallied sharply after President Donald Trump's election on hopes it would bring lower corporate taxes.

    "There's a pervasive lack of selling," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. Nobody wants to pay the capital gains [taxes] if they think they're going to be lower later in the year."

    "There isn't a lot of buying pressure either since valuations are so stretched," Bittles said.

    In economic news, the producer price index rose 0.5 percent in April, more than the expected increase of 0.2 percent. Initial jobless claims, meanwhile, totaled 236,000, below the expected 245,000.

    Treasury yields perked up after the data releases, with the benchmark 10-year note yield advancing to 2.41 percent and the short-term two-year note yield trading near 1.37 percent.

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    Earnings: Nordstrom, Teva Pharma

    Friday

    Earnings: Allianz, ArcelorMittal, JCPenney, Acushnet

    8:30 a.m. Retail sales

    8:30 a.m. CPI

    9:00 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

    12:30 p.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

