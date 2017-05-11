Dow drops 100 points as retail stocks tank; S&P and Nasdaq pull back from record levels

U.S. equities traded lower on Thursday as retail stocks fell sharply on the back of Macy's weak quarterly results.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 120 points, with Home Depot contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 declined 0.6 percent with consumer discretionary falling more than 1 percent to lead decliners.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) shed 2.86 percent as Macy's shares tanked.

The retailer posted adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share and revenue of $5.34 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the firm to report earnings per share of 35 cents on sales of $5.47 billion.

"While there was a 4c negative impact from higher tax, it was still a miss, driven by a comp miss and weaker gross margins," Atlantic Equities analyst estimates Daniela Nedialkova, said in a note to clients Thursday. "FY17 guidance on both comp and EPS is reaffirmed, but with Q1 starting weaker, M has more to catch up on."

The retailer's stock has been under pressure all year. Entering Thursday's session, it was down 18.07 percent.