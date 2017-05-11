In sunny Singapore, one start-up is disrupting the world of development consulting.
The field, in which companies advise public and private sector players on projects related to economic development, traditionally uses a top-down strategy. Zeroth Labs, however, takes that a step further with an adaptive approach to problem solving and constant experimentation.
The two-and-a-half year old consultancy applies behavioral insights to urbanization challenges in order to create new services and business models within emerging economies, and it's beginning to make waves.
"In the dominant business model of development consulting, you create great strategy based on great information and analysis, and expect that to work on the ground. But things aren't always as linear we'd like it to be," said Zeroth co-founder Bernise Ang, who was recently named a 'young global leader' of the World Economic Forum.