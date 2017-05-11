Wall Street meanders, but new highs still come

U.S. stock futures were lower as the fallout over President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey continues to dominate the headlines. There was little movement again on Wall Street, though the S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed new record closes. (CNBC)

Wall Street's so-called fear gauge the VIX was actually higher this morning, though the CBOE volatility index remains around 10-year lows as the S&P 500 inches higher. The VIX measures the magnitude of the moves traders expect to see from the S&P in the future. (CNBC Trading Nation)

Two major economic numbers are out at 8:30 a.m. ET: weekly initial jobless claims and the April producer price index. Retail earnings lead the before the bell list, with struggling Macy's (M) and Kohl's (KSS). Nordstrom (JWN) is out after the bell with quarterly results. (CNBC)

Snap, parent of Snapchat, was losing about a quarter of its value in premarket trading after wider than expected loss in its first quarterly since going public in March. Revenue was also short. User growth was also weak, a sign that Facebook's copycat strategy was working. (CNBC)

The co-founders of Snap, including CEO Evan Spiegel who got a $750 million IPO bonus, were losing more than $1 billion each on paper due the plunge in the company's stock. The premarket decline brings Snap near its $17 per share offering price. (CNBC)

Oil was sharply higher again this morning after a fall in U.S. inventories. Meanwhile, OPEC continued to reduce production in April, but output from top exporter Saudi Arabia ticked up last month. (Reuters & CNBC)

Bitcoin surpassed $1,800 this morning to new record highs, rising more than $100 in just two days, driven by comments from policymakers and positive noises around the future of the cryptocurrency such as Japan's recent legalization of it as a payment method. (CNBC)

Globalism and expanded trade policies have helped the world economy more than they've hurt, New York Fed President William Dudley said in a speech in Mumbai, India. (Reuters)