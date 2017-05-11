Wall Street meanders, but new highs still come

IN THE NEWS TODAY
With Comey out at the FBI, acting Director Andrew McCabe is expected to testify this morning before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election. (USA Today)
Meanwhile, the Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Trump's former national security adviser, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, requesting documents believed to be related to the Russian probe. (NBC News)
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened to quit over the depiction of his role in Trump's firing of Comey. Rosenstein was reportedly upset with the White House painting him as the key influence in Tuesday's dismissal of the FBI director. (Washington Post)
Republican Sen. John McCain and Ben Sasse said they would vote against Trump's nominee for U.S. trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, because of his opposition to the North American Free Trade Agreement. (Reuters)
Trump suggested the Republican health-care plan could save up to $900 billion in tax reductions, according to an interview with The Economist. The president also hinted at releasing his tax returns at some point.
As the White House and Republican lawmakers look to replace Obamacare, Aetna (AET) said it'll exit the 2018 Obamacare individual exchanges in Delaware and Nebraska, the two states where it was still offering plans. (Reuters)
The Trump administration is likely to expand a ban on laptops on commercial aircraft to include some European countries, but it's reviewing how to ensure lithium batteries stored in luggage holds do not explode in midair. (Reuters)
Uber suffered a setback today with an advisor to Europe's top court stating the ride-hailing service is providing transportation services and not merely connecting drivers to passengers via technology, which the U.S. firm has previously argued. (CNBC)
Verizon (VZ) has won an intense bidding war to buy Straight Path (STRP) for more than $3 billion, beating out AT&T (T). Straight Path, which has soared nearly 600 percent this year, was losing about 20 percent this morning. (CNBC)
Apple (AAPL) plans to spend $1 billion to double the size of its data center east of Reno, and expects to add at least 100 new employees to run it. That investment is separate from the $1 billion pledge to boost U.S. manufacturing that CEO Tim Cook revealed on CNBC last week.
Tesla (TSLA), which started taking orders for its solar roofs, said the first two styles will be priced at about $21.85 per square foot, slightly lower than the $24.50 per square foot that Consumer Reports had expected. (CNBC)
Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) disclosed $10 million of costs "related to settlements of pending and potential litigations" during its latest quarter in the aftermath of sexual harassment allegations at Fox News. Twenty-First Century Fox beat on earnings but missed on revenue. (NY Times)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Whole Foods (WFM) matched forecasts with quarterly earnings and revenue. The company also confirmed earlier reports of changes to its board, appointing five new independent directors, naming a new board chair and new CFO. Whole Foods also increased its dividend by 29 percent.
Symantec (SYMC) matched estimates with quarterly profit and revenue. However, the maker of cybersecurity and antivirus software warned on outlook. The CEO blames the integration of new businesses like Blue Coat and LifeLock.
AIG (AIG) plans to name Brian Duperreault as its new CEO, according to the Wall Street Journal. Duperreault is a one-time lieutenant to former AIG chief executive Hank Greenberg.
FDA regulators turned down a second request by US-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals to market a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) best-selling lung drug Advair.
Merck (MRK) received FDA approval to market its cancer drug Keytruda for the new use of adding it to chemotherapy to treat lung cancer.
WATERCOOLER
Charlie Brown and Snoopy are moving to Canada. Nova Scotia-based DHX Media, which owns rights to the "Teletubbies" kids program, has acquired the entertainment division of the majority stakeholder in the Peanuts brand. (WSJ)