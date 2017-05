[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and top U.S. intelligence officials testify at a Senate hearing Thursday, two days after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

The Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats took on more significance with Comey's ouster. He was set to appear at the hearing, but now McCabe will take his place.