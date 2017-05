[The stream is slated to start at 7:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, will give a press conference in London following a routine monetary policy meeting. With the U.K.'s snap election in June looming and amid ongoing uncertainty as to how Brexit will affect the U.K. economy, Carney could discuss how his monetary policy decisions are intended to weather potential storms.