Watch: White House's Sanders talks to reporters following Senate panel Russia hearing

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will address the media during the daily White House briefing. The briefing comes after acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe said Thursday that President Donald Trump's termination of James Comey will not disrupt the bureau's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Read more:

Trump: I was going to fire Comey 'regardless,' he was a 'showboat'