    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch: White House's Sanders talks to reporters following Senate panel Russia hearing

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 1:30 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will address the media during the daily White House briefing. The briefing comes after acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe said Thursday that President Donald Trump's termination of James Comey will not disrupt the bureau's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

    Read more:

    Trump: I was going to fire Comey 'regardless,' he was a 'showboat'

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.