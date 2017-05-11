While the prime booking window for U.S. domestic flights can range from three weeks to three and a half months in advance, international flights are less expensive at least two months before travel dates.

A new report by CheapAir.com reviewed more than 350 million airfares between the U.S. and more than 3,000 markets to uncover the best time to book.

The prime time for booking flights between Asia and the U.S. saw a drastic change from last year, going from a recommended 7 to 9 months in advanced, to just 3 months, according to the latest research.

"There is an excess capacity on trans-Pacific flights (especially China)," Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com said. "If there are more seats available at the lower price point at dates closer to travel, the over-supply might explain this phenomenon, at least in part."

When booking flights to or from the U.S., here is the best time, on average to book:

Canada: 59 days

Mexico: 61 days

Asia: 90 days

Europe: 99 days

Africa: 119 days

Middle East: 119 days

Central America: 61 days

Caribbean: 76 days

South America: 81 days

"In most markets, someone buying a ticket two months before a flight will pay less than someone buying a ticket ten months before a flight," Seth Kaplan, managing partner of Airline Weekly said.

For instance, a passenger booking 10 months in advanced (for something like a honeymoon) or very last minute (perhaps for a business meeting or family emergency) is often willing to spend more on airfare. Discretionary passengers booking just a month or two in advanced, meanwhile, are usually not as restricted to specific dates or location — or even all that adamant about taking a trip.

Still, the rules can be thrown out the window when travelers are booking around peak times, such as Christmas, New Year, or summer holidays — particularly in Europe.

"These are averages, not hard-and-fast rules," Kaplan said. "If you see what looks like a too-good-to-be-true cheap fare many months before you plan to travel, grab it — that particular fare won't necessarily drop further."

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.