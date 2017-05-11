Whitbread, UK's biggest hospitality company, commits to renewable energy

U.K. hospitality giant Whitbread has committed to 100 percent renewable energy, joining a growing list of companies turning to green sources of energy to power their operations.

In an announcement earlier this week, the business – which owns Costa Coffee and Premier Inn – said that since the beginning of April all its brands had been sourcing their purchased electricity in the U.K. from renewables.



"As the UK's largest hospitality brand, we have a responsibility and an opportunity to drive change within the industry which is why we have made this decision for the business," Whitbread's director of sustainability, James Pitcher, said in a statement.

"Whitbread is committed to minimising its environmental impact and operating is a way that respects people and the planet and we hope this will be a landmark step in helping to set the industry standard," Pitcher added.



Whitbread joins a host of companies looking to source their energy from renewables. To give just one example, earlier this year brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch InBev committed to securing all of its purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025.