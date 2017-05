The Global Wind Energy Council recently revealed that more than 54 gigawatts (GW) of wind power was installed in 2016, with cumulative capacity hitting 486.8 GW.

Here, CNBC's Sustainable Energy looks at ten of the world's wind energy powerhouses, according to the Global Wind Energy Council's Global Wind Report 2016. The figures are in megawatts (MW), and represent cumulative capacity in December 2016.