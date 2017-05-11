Your first trade for Thursday, May 11

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves as the market opens.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Nabors Industries.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Foot Locker.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Allergan.

