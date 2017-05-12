3 lessons to learn beyond the boardroom to be a more effective executive

Building a strong company in Silicon Valley keeps getting tougher by the day. Competition is brutal across the entire tech landscape as long-standing barriers of entry continue to fall. It seems as if every recent business school graduate's plan is to launch a startup that will be the next "Uber of" its industry.



This ultra-competitive landscape can be overwhelming, turning even the most efficient and balanced of CEOs into something I call an "executive inmate." These mostly newer CEOs in the Valley tend to chain themselves to their desks when faced with a new existential threat, hoping that the long hours in the office will somehow ease their anxiety and make the competition go away.

If my 18 years running a tech company has taught me anything, it's that a self-imposed "office exile" is never a good idea for a CEO. Ever. Tech startups need to grow but that simply won't happen unless the CEO grows with it.

Here are three key lessons I learned by leaving the office and stepping outside my routine.