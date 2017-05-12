4 things to do if you don't have a summer internship yet

If you are lucky enough to land a job, even if it's totally unrelated to what you want to do, take it. Focus on the skills you plan to gain and highlight on your resume, experts say.

Take a pre-med student, for example, who works as a camp counselor. According to Kim Jarvis, director of career coaching and education at SoFi, the experience can still be relevant, so long as he or she highlights the relevant skills on his or her resume.

"Focus on the empathy you gained while helping kids navigate a new experience," Jarvis says, "your proactive approach to keeping kids safe and healthy."

Or consider a marketing student who's working as a waitress, who can highlight how she learned a number of skills in coordinating complicated projects.

"Waitresses need to show attention to detail and customer service," says 26-year-old Google alumni and CEO of WayUp, Liz Wessel. "As long as you can convey the skills you developed, these roles can actually propel your career forward."