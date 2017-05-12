Apple just launched a site to help you take better photos with your iPhone 7

The roughly 30-second tutorial videos range from "how to shoot a great portrait" to "how to shoot without a flash," the latter of which can actually be pretty difficult if you're taking pictures in low-light. Other tutorials teach you how to use functions you might not have known existed on an iPhone — like how to snap a photo while also filming, and how to set a selfie timer.

To snap better photos from a unique angle, for example, Apple recommends tilting the iPhone 7, looking straight up, or getting low on a subject before snapping the picture. To shoot action photos, Apple says you should hold the shutter button down, allowing it to shoot multiple frames per second, and then view your gallery of burst photos and select the favorite one.

The videos are about 30 seconds each and walk users through each step, making recommendations on how a photographer might want to position himself or herself, or the subject, and what functions to use on the iPhone 7.

The tutorial page is useful, but it's also another indication that Apple want to continue to support the products its customers buy — something its competitors have yet to do.

While the page is focused on the iPhone 7, owners of older iPhones should find plenty of value here, too.