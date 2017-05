Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management reported a first quarter stake of 36.17 million shares in Procter & Gamble, six times larger than the prior quarter, an SEC filing showed Friday.

Sources told CNBC in February that Trian had taken a $3.5 billion stake in the consumer goods giant.

The hedge fund added incrementally to its position in General Electric and reduced its position in DuPont in the first quarter, according to the filing. Trian did not add or exit any positions.