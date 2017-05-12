Cramer Remix: This retail stock could be immune to Amazon   

Data visualization may sound complex, but for new Tableau Software President and CEO Adam Selipsky, his company's world-class platform can be applied to everything from a baseball team to a liquor company.

"What we're really about is helping people see and understand data, and then eventually taking action based on that," Selipsky told Cramer on Friday.

Selipsky nodded to his company's recent partnership with the Texas Rangers, who previously received data from a series of jumbled sources including individuals' Excel files that were difficult to share and integrate into their operations.

"With Tableau, everybody can pull from the same data sources, can share views of their data. They've got full tracking of who's coming to the ballpark, what they're buying at the ballpark, what's happening with operations, and even down to small things such as how many ticket booth staff do they need given what the weather is and how long is it before opening pitch," Selipsky explained.

Cramer also spoke with Joe Kiani, the chairman and CEO of medical device maker Masimo Corporation, on Friday to discuss his company and a recent reporting error that caused its stock to unjustly tank.

After the Associated Press's automatic reporting mechanism incorrectly reported that the company had missed earnings and guidance estimates when it had not, Kiani said it set off a cycle that became increasingly worse as the news disseminated.

"I guess, in this day of fake news, we should've expected something like that," Kiani said. "But unlike the normal fake news, this had even a greater impact because you have these robo-news agencies trying to use artificial intelligence to give information, but unfortunately, when they get it wrong, you have robo-computers selling or buying based on that news. So I think this had a terrible, vicious cycle."

In reality, Masimo handily beat estimates, thanks in part to a nearly $5 million investment from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to support its state-of-the-art pulse oximeters, which measure oxygen levels.

"They looked at 20 pulse oximeters. They took the top three to five countries where a million children are, unfortunately, dying every year from pneumonia and tested it. Our error rate was less than 3 percent. The next-best pulse oximeter was over 30 percent. So I'm really happy to tell you we partnered with [the] Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation," Kiani told Cramer.