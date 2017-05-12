Cramer Remix: This retail stock could be immune to Amazon   

When Mark Cuban says something bullish, Cramer listens, especially because the billionaire investor is known for being strategically skeptical.
"So I was blown away yesterday when Cuban came on 'Fast Money' and was asked whether it bothered him that four stocks — Amazon, [Alphabet's] Google, Facebook, and Apple — now account for $2 trillion in market capitalization. His answer? 'In terms of stock price?' he said. 'No, they are all undervalued.' Undervalued? Holy cow!" the "Mad Money" host said.
Cuban's reason for being bullish is simple: the tech giants are well positioned to expand and do business in the areas of machine learning and artificial intelligence.
"I couldn't agree more," Cramer said.
Finally, Cramer sat down with Randall Hogan, the chairman and CEO of Pentair, to hear more about his company's impending spinoff of its valves and controls business.
"We were complex. And when the oil and gas problems happened, the downturn in the markets, that really hit our valves and controls business hard, and we focused on restructuring that. And we looked at a number of things to improve the business and decided, 'You know what? That business would be in better hands with someone else' and sold it to Emerson," the CEO explained on Friday.
While Hogan said splitting was not the only option management considered, he touted its benefits to both new companies.
"We're going to be launching both of these companies with extraordinarily strong balance sheets and low leverage," he told Cramer. "Not only will they be able to focus on the execution of their businesses individually, they will be able to deploy their own capital and not be playing second-fiddle to one or the other."
In Cramer's lightning round, he flew through his take on some caller favorite stocks, including:
Del Taco Restaurants: "You know, Del Taco had a good quarter. It had a good quarter, but you know, I do like Chipotle more if we're going to stick with that theme."
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.: "You know, it's got [a] good balance sheet, but the numbers are just so-so, and they are one of these retailers that's just kind of caught up with that raise on debt problem. What's the reason to exist? I'm going to have to say don't buy, and you know what, if it bounces a little, I'd cut some back."
