Cramer's lightning round: Hold, don't buy, this drugmaker over its patent cliff

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Amgen Inc.: "It's got a good dividend, it's got a lot of cash overseas, repatriation would be good, but there is a patent cliff and Repatha is strong but the cholesterol drug's not taking off like it should. Just hold on to it. Just hold on to it. Don't buy any more."

Emerson Electric Co.: "It's just always a bridesmaid, never a bride. I'm getting a little tired of it. I mean, Eaton's passed them by and so has Parker-Hannifin, and I like GE more and GE's actually no picnic. And I like Honeywell much more, so I'm going to have to say no. I mean, Emerson has not delivered yet. They just haven't delivered, and it's been a tad disappointing."

STMicroelectronics: "Oh, man, STM is a very good story. [It's] one of the many semiconductor stock I like here that's doing quite well. I want you to hold on to it."

Del Taco Restaurants: "You know, Del Taco had a good quarter. It had a good quarter, but you know, I do like Chipotle more if we're going to stick with that theme."

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.: "You know, it's got [a] good balance sheet, but the numbers are just so-so, and they are one of these retailers that's just kind of caught up with that raise on debt problem. What's the reason to exist? I'm going to have to say don't buy, and you know what, if it bounces a little, I'd cut some back."

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc.: "Yeah, concrete. You know what? That's a good company. Why is that stock not doing better? That is a perfect infrastructure play. Maybe people are worried that there isn't enough infrastructure support going on in Washington. We're going to check on that. That stock should be higher. Don't buy it until I do some homework."

2U Inc.: "You know, if I'm going to be there, I am going to say Chegg. Now, Chegg is up on a spike and I think Chegg could come down, and I'd pull the trigger on that one."

