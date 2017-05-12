Early movers: JCP, FCAU, JWM, S, GLW, WMT, TIF, GE, AZN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

J.C. Penney — The retailer earned an adjusted six cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to forecasts for a 21 cent loss. Revenue fell below forecasts, however, and same-store sales slid 3.5 percent compared to estimates of a 0.6 percent drop.

Fiat Chrysler — The automaker voluntarily recalled 1.25 million Ram pickup trucks to fix a software issue involving the restraint system. The company said it knows of one fatality and two injuries related to the issue. One million of those trucks were sold in the U.S. market.

Nordstrom — The retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 43 cents per share, well above estimates of 27 cents a share. Revenue was slightly above forecasts, but the comparable-store sales drop of 0.8 percent was more than analysts were anticipating.

Sprint — Sprint and its controlling shareholder SoftBank have started preliminary talks about merging Sprint with T-Mobile US, according to a Bloomberg report.

Corning — The glassmaker was awarded $200 million from Apple's new Advanced Manufacturing Fund. The money will support Corning's efforts to advance state-of-the-art glass processing.

General Electric — GE was downgraded to "sell" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank, which also cut 2018 earnings estimates for the company and said the stock is overvalued given its weak earnings quality.

AstraZeneca — The drugmaker said its immunotherapy drug durvalumab was shown to reduce the risk of death from lung cancer.

Boeing — Boeing's 737 MAX jetliner will need its engines re-approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) before the jetmaker can begin deliveries after the new jet was grounded due to an engine issue. It is unclear how long the re-approval process might take. A spokesperson for engine maker CFM said discussions with the FAA are currently taking place.

Wal-Mart — CEO Douglas McMillon has been ordered by a judge to answer questions in a shareholder lawsuit pertaining to alleged bribery in Mexico. McMillon had been president of Wal-Mart International when the alleged incidents took place. Wal-Mart said it is reviewing the order and considering its next steps.

Anthem — Anthem failed in its bid to get a judge to order Cigna not to terminate its merger deal with Anthem. Anthem will have until Monday to decide if it will appeal the case to the Delaware Supreme Court. The Justice Department, along with 11 states, won their legal bids last year to halt the $54 billion deal, and Cigna accused its rival health insurer of breaching the agreement by failing to get regulatory approval.

Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet, and Netflix – These stocks are all undervalued, according to billionaire investor Mark Cuban. He made his comments in an interview with CNBC's "Fast Money."

CA Technologies — The software company reported quarterly profit 54 cents per share, beating estimates of 49 cents a share. Revenue was above forecasts, as well. Its results were helped in part by better-than-expected profit margins and software fees, but it did give full-year earnings guidance that was below Street forecasts.

The Trade Desk — The company earned an adjusted 18 cents per share for its first quarter, well above consensus estimates of one cent a share. The provider of programmatic advertising technology also saw revenue come in above forecasts, as is its full-year guidance.

Tiffany — The luxury goods retailer was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs, with a price target of $107 per share. Goldman said Tiffany offers a unique exposure to a resurgence in the luxury category, spurred by international tourists and the U.S. high-end consumer.