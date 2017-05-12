European markets set to open mixed; earnings in focus; oil prices stable

Oil prices were stable shortly before Friday's European open as investors anticipated OPEC-led supply cuts to extend beyond the middle of the year. The 13-member cartel is expected to announce whether production cuts will continue at its meeting on May 25.

On the earnings front, Innogy, Enel and Richemont were among the major companies expected to release results on Friday.

Central bank governors and finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G-7) will continue their three-day meeting in the city of Bari, Italy on Friday. The official agenda focuses on inequality, tax laws, cybersecurity and preventing the funding of terrorism.

Elsewhere, the World Russia Forum is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on Friday, as representatives from the U.S. and Russia meet to search for ways to strengthen relations.

