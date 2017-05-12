Futures point to lower open on Wall Street ahead of big day of data

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday morning as traders anticipated a big day of data.

CPI (consumer price index) and retail sales are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while business inventories and consumer sentiment are slated to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

On the earnings front, JC Penney and Acushnet are due to report before the bell. U.S. equities closed lower on Thursday as retail stocks fell sharply on the back of Macy's weak quarterly results.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.76 a barrel on Friday morning, down 0.02 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.85 a barrel, up 0.04 percent.



In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.07 percent higher on Friday morning. In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite closed 0.7 percent higher, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan slid almost 0.4 percent.

CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report



