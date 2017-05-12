If you make $105,000 in San Francisco, you're considered 'low income'

In the United States, a family of four is considered "low income" if it makes about $24,000. In San Francisco, however, a family of that size is now considered "low income" even if it makes $105,350.

That's according to San Francisco's local news station KRON TV, which reports "that a family of four in San Francisco earning more than $100,000 a year can now qualify for affordable housing" from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and local HUD-subsidized sources.

"[T]he income limits in the Bay Area are the highest of any area in the country," HUD Regional Public Affairs Officer and Homeless Liaison Ed Cabrera tells KRON TV.

Other nearby regions are also hit hard by the high cost of living: Salaries that qualify families there as "low income" would place Americans squarely in the middle class elsewhere in the country.

For example, "Santa Clara County is at about $84,000. Contra Costa County is at about $80,000. For Napa, it is $74,000. And for Solano, it is $64,000," according to the station.