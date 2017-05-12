JC Penney earnings: 6 cents per share, vs expected EPS loss of 21 cents

J.C. Penney reported first-quarter earnings before the bell on Friday.

Here's what the company reported vs. what the Street was expecting:

Earnings per share: 6 cents vs. a forecast loss of 21 cents, according to Thomson Reuters analysts' estimates.

Revenue: $2.71 vs. an estimate of $2.77 billion, Thomson Reuters analysts said.

Shares of the stock were trading 1.5 percent higher on this news in premarket hours Friday.

Earlier this year, Penney's firmed up plans to downsize its brick-and-mortar fleet, telling investors it will close 138 stores starting on April 17 and running through the second quarter.

During the fourth quarter, the retailer's revenue and same-store sales fell shy of Street expectations, raising worries that the store closure plan won't be enough to revive sluggish sales.

CEO Marvin Ellison also announced the retailer will shutter two distribution centers this year. This will help Penney's invest in its more profitable stores and "raise the overall brand standard of the company," Ellison said at the time.

The 138 stores being closed represent 13 to 14 percent of J.C. Penney's store portfolio but generate less than 5 percent of annual sales, the company said.

Ellison has been leading a turnaround effort at Penney's since he took control in August 2015. For example, he's spearheaded the retailer's return to selling appliances and a push in the department store's fashion offerings into plus sizes.

J.C. Penney's restructuring efforts are another example of department store woes. Macy's and Nordstrom, which are increasingly losing market share to off-price competitors and e-commerce giant Amazon.

For fiscal 2017, Penney has said it expects comparable sales — a closely watched metric — to fall within a range of negative 1 percent to positive 1 percent. It has forecast earnings at 40 cents to 65 cents per share, adjusted, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters have predicted earnings of 47 cents a share for the full year.

As of Thursday's close, shares of Penney's have fallen nearly 33 percent over the past 12 months and are down 36 percent this year.