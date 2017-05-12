Mark Cuban gives his 3 best pieces of advice for college grads

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It spoke exclusively to some of the nation's top business leaders and personal finance gurus, career coaches, bestselling authors, CEOs, self-made millionaires and billionaires and Wharton's No. 1 professor. For the next few weeks, we'll be rolling out the speeches or bits of advice that they are most excited to share with the Class of 2017, using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

If Mark Cuban were to deliver a graduation address, he would offer three pieces of advice to college grads.

"Never stop learning. Never stop grinding. Never stop loving every single minute of your life," he tells CNBC.

We've unpacked that advice below, drawing parallels with similar advice from other highly successful leaders.