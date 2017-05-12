Mark Cuban, Melinda Gates, Dave Ramsey and others will offer advice to new grads

It's May, and millions of young adults across the U.S. are getting ready to cross the stage, get a diploma and start a new phase of their lives. As college students go from the classroom to the working world, many of them wonder how they will cope with significant challenges like paying rent, maintaining relationships, and juggling loans while getting — and hopefully keeping — a job.

And, for the first time in a generation, this class won't be millennials. The last of the millennials graduated from college last year. The graduates of the Class of 2017 are on the vanguard of Generation Z.

CNBC Make It is here to help.

We spoke exclusively to some of the nation's top business leaders and personal finance gurus, career coaches, bestselling authors, CEOs, self-made millionaires and billionaires and Wharton's No. 1 professor. For the next few weeks, we'll be rolling out the speeches or bits of advice that they are most excited to share with the Class of 2017, using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

Here are the celebrities and influencers who will be sending their best to America's graduates:

Adam Grant, Wharton's No. 1 professor and the No. 1 national bestselling author of "Originals"

Barbara Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank"

Ayesha Curry, host of Bravo's "Ayesha's Home Kitchen"

Cindy Whitehead, CEO of The Pink Ceiling

Dave Ramsey, bestselling author and host of America's 3rd largest nationally syndicated talk radio show "The Dave Ramsey Show"

David Bach, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of "The Automatic Millionaire"

Farnoosh Torabi, host of CNBC's "Follow the Leader" and the award-winning podcast "So Money"

James Altucher, self-made millionaire and entrepreneur

Jean Case, CEO of the Case Foundation

Jen Sincero, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of "You Are A Badass"

Jenny Blake, former Google career coach and bestselling author of "Pivot"

Jim Barnett, CEO of Glint

Kyle Taylor, founder and CEO of The Penny Hoarder

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and investor on "Shark Tank"

Mark Ein, founder of the Venture House Group

Melinda Gates, philanthropist and co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Sallie Krawcheck, CEO of Ellevest

Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD

Sidney Torres, founder of IV Capital and host of CNBC's "The Deed"

Suze Orman, host of CNBC's "The Suze Orman Show"

Turney Duff, author of "The Buy Side" and featured on CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide"

Look for all of these to roll out over the next few weeks. Follow along on social media using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads. And congratulations, Class of 2017!