Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are down as the markets await economic data on consumer inflation, retail sales and consumer sentiment.

-Retail sales are expected to have risen 0.6 percent in April after a March decline. A strong retail number this morning could ease concerns about the wider U.S. economy.

TRUMP TRADE

-The Trump administration has announced a trade deal with China that it says will boost business for U.S. beef producers, natural gas companies and electronic payment services.