My stay-at-home mom taught me everything I needed to know about succeeding at work

In 1982, my mom had an interview with a top advertising agency in New York. She had been working in the industry for nearly a decade and had been contacted by a headhunter about joining a rival agency.

"Do you smoke?" the male executive interviewing her asked. She didn't.

As a non-smoker, she wasn't right for this job, he told her. A cigarette maker was one of the agency's top clients, and you can't sell a product you don't believe in enough to use.

She sensed the interview had gone south, and, in today's parlance, she leaned in.

"I noticed," she said, "that you have a brand of sanitary products in your portfolio. Do you feel confident advertising for them?" He did.

"Well," she told him, "I'd like to point out that there is always the chance I could become a smoker, but it seems highly unlikely you're ever going to use a tampon."