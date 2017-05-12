Batteries that can charge smartphones in five minutes could launch next year

New batteries that can charge smartphones fully in just five minutes may be ready to launch as soon as next year

That means you'd no longer need to plug your phone in at night, or keep it charging on your work desk during the day.

The aggressive claim was made by the CEO of a company named StoreDot, Doron Myersdorf, who recently told the BBC that his special FlashBattery technology will enter production next year. The company has similar technology that it says can charge an electric car battery just as fast. Skeptics, however, aren't so sure this technology is ready for primetime.

"Taking risks with battery technology can bite you," CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood told the BBC. Wood is correct. As Samsung's experience with the Galaxy Note 7 showed, batteries can be extremely dangerous, particularly if they're not used in products properly or efficiently.

Fast charging isn't new, though these sorts of speeds are. Qualcomm markets its "QuickCharge" technology with phones that run on its Snapdragon processors. Samsung offers Adaptive Fast Charging on its smartphones.

Also, StoreDot's original prototype, which CNBC covered in 2014, was supposed to charge a smartphone in just 30 seconds. That's a far cry from the 5 minute promise, and it's not apparent what led to the drastic slowdown in charging times.

StoreDot didn't name any of its potential partners, but it's easy to imagine that the company would have a hard time finding takers, since much of the industry is already working on proprietary fast-charging technologies, and people are now well aware of what happens when batteries fail.