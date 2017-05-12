The chief executive of one of Apple's biggest semiconductor suppliers has insisted that smartphone technology comprises just one aspect of the business's three-pronged efforts to boost revenues by $1 billion this year, in a bid to abate concerns that Apple could be about to begin a mass withdrawal from its partner network.

"The smartphone is an important part of our business, but from a market point of view we have a huge, huge focus on smart driving and the internet of things," STMicroelectronics' Carlo Bozotti told CNBC Friday as he outlined his "aggressive plan" to increase revenues by 14 percent to $8 billion in 2017.

Bozotti underlined the company's diversified technology offering, which extends to smart driving – both quasi-autonomous and fully-autonomous – as well as developments in the internet of things, in a bid to reassure investors whose faith in suppliers of semiconductor technology has been shaken by indications that Apple is to move its hardware capabilities in-house.

When the Cupertino company announced in April that it would be "reducing its future reliance" on fellow semiconductor supplier Imagination Technologies, the supplier's shares plummeted more than 70 percent.