The 10 cities where young job seekers are most likely to find a job

Not sure where to move post graduation? Young grads might want to consider cities where the most job openings are.

In a 2017 report, real estate site Trulia and job search site Indeed highlight the 10 metro areas that offer the most job opportunities for recent grads.

"We looked at all job postings on Indeed during March 2017, and calculated the share of job postings in each metro area in occupations where the share of college grads is at least twice as high as the national average, according to the census," Trulia and Indeed explain.

Not surprisingly, large coastal metros such as New York, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco cracked the top 10. Read on to see what other spots are particularly grad-friendly.

Note that Trulia and Indeed's data is for metro areas. Below CNBC highlights the metro areas along with the main city within each one.