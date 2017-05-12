VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 cities where young job seekers are most likely to find a job

Not sure where to move post graduation? Young grads might want to consider cities where the most job openings are.

In a 2017 report, real estate site Trulia and job search site Indeed highlight the 10 metro areas that offer the most job opportunities for recent grads.

"We looked at all job postings on Indeed during March 2017, and calculated the share of job postings in each metro area in occupations where the share of college grads is at least twice as high as the national average, according to the census," Trulia and Indeed explain.

Not surprisingly, large coastal metros such as New York, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco cracked the top 10. Read on to see what other spots are particularly grad-friendly.

Note that Trulia and Indeed's data is for metro areas. Below CNBC highlights the metro areas along with the main city within each one.

10. Baltimore, Maryland

Skyline and Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland.
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Skyline and Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland.

Metro: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
Percent of job postings in jobs with high share of new grads: 19.9

9. Los Angeles, California

Downtown Los Angeles at sunset.
Jean-Pierre Lescourret | Getty Images
Downtown Los Angeles at sunset.

Metro: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Percent of job postings in jobs with high share of new grads: 20.0

8. San Diego, California

San Diego
Davel5957 | iStock | Getty Images
San Diego

Metro: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
Percent of job postings in jobs with high share of new grads: 21.5

7. New York, New York

The New York City skyline.
Alexander Spatari | Getty Images
The New York City skyline.

Metro: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Percent of job postings in jobs with high share of new grads: 22.8

6. Washington, D.C.

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Washington, DC

Metro: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Percent of job postings in jobs with high share of new grads: 23.2

4. Bridgeport, Connecticut (TIE)

Bridgeport, Connecticut
Jean Santopatre | America 24-7 | Getty Images
Bridgeport, Connecticut

Metro: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
Percent of job postings in jobs with high share of new grads: 23.3

4. Boston, Massachusetts (TIE)

Boston, Massachussets
Jean-Pierr Lescourret | Getty Images
Boston, Massachussets

Metro: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
Percent of job postings in jobs with high share of new grads: 23.3

3. Seattle, Washington

A view of the Seattle skyline.
Zuraimi | Getty Images
A view of the Seattle skyline.

Metro: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Percent of job postings in jobs with high share of new grads: 23.7

2. San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California
Noah Clayton | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

Metro: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
Percent of job postings in jobs with high share of new grads: 26.8

1. San Jose, California

The capital of Silicon Valley: downtown San Jose, California
Geri Lavrov | Getty Images
The capital of Silicon Valley: downtown San Jose, California

Metro: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Percent of job postings in jobs with high share of new grads: 31.6

