The Dow and S&P 500 are on track to extend their weekly losing streaks

President Donald Trump, in an interview on NBC News, called James Comey a "showboat," saying he was going to fire him as FBI director even before a Justice recommendation. Trump also revealed he asked Comey whether he was under investigation for alleged ties to Russia.

Despite what Trump told NBC, Comey did not seek a dinner with the president to retain his job. That's according to one current and one former FBI official close to Comey. Sources said the White House requested the January dinner.

President Trump on NBC defended his decisions to oust Comey quickly and wait to terminate national security advisor Michael Flynn. Trump also reiterated he fired Flynn because he misled the vice president over whether he discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador.

Trump on NBC again firmly denied that he has any financial links to Russia. While saying the investigations into his campaign were "set up by the Democrats," he said he backs a full investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The New Yorker, long known for its comedic covers that flirt with controversy, is taking on the firing Comey and in the process comparing it to the national outrage over the passenger who was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. and China have agreed to expand trade in beef and chicken, and increase access for financial firms, as part of a plan to reduce the massive Washington deficit with Beijing. (Reuters)

Mexico sent a stark message to the Trump administration, saying an upcoming visit by Mexican officials to China showed Latin America's second largest economy had other places to export to if he tore up the NAFTA trade deal. (Reuters)

A new directive from Trump's Attorney General Jeff Sessions has reversed Obama-era policies on charging and sentencing nonviolent drug offenders and orders federal prosecutors to seek harsher penalties. (NY Times)

Trump has signed an executive order, targeting the federal government's notorious vulnerability to cyber threats, mandating one set of standards and making the heads of each government agency responsible for security. (NBC News)

Apple (AAPL) announced today Corning (GLW) will receive $200 million from Apple's new Advanced Manufacturing Fund as part of the company's commitment revealed earlier this month on CNBC to foster innovation among U.S. manufacturers. (Press Release)

Japan's SoftBank is pledging to invest $5 billion in China's leading ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing. Last year, Apple invested $1 billion in Didi. Separately, Softbank is putting $500 million into a U.K. virtual reality startup. (WSJ & CNBC)