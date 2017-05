Tory Burch is a fashion icon who sits at the helm of her namesake fashion brand that in 2016 did more than $1 billion in sales. She's ambitious, and proud to be.

But in the course of her career, she's also passed on tremendous professional opportunity.

In 2001, she got the job offer of a lifetime: President a LVMH Group, the influential Paris fashion house that owns luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Dom Pérignon and Veuve Clicquot, among many others.