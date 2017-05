Thieves are looking for easy money, said T.J. Horan, vice president of fraud for FICO, the credit scoring company. The speed of wire and electronic transfers makes bank and brokerage accounts a more appealing target, especially as security advances in other areas — like chip and pin technology on debit and credit cards.

"Fraudsters tend to move to points where it's easier to get access to funds," he said.

In a 2013 white paper, Guardian Analytics noted there is an "endless" number of ways transfer fraud can be perpetrated due to various schemes and points of compromise — including not just you, but also the bank's systems and employees. Generally, thieves are looking for information that lets them impersonate someone authorized to initiate a transfer, said Guardian CEO Laurent Pacalin.