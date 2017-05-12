This Singapore-listed REIT is capitalizing on the favorable US office real estate market

"Coming out of the Global Financial Crisis, there's very, very little development and that's largely bank driven… The changes to banking rules have made banks more conservative in lending, which constrains new developments," Jeff Wolfe, chief investment officer of Manulife U.S. Real Estate Management, told CNBC last Tuesday.

"The U.S. has posted seven years of continuous positive net absorption [of office space] and there hasn't been any indication that that would change," he added.

American real estate broker Marcus & Millichap agreed that fundamentals in the U.S. commercial property sector remain strong, but said many investors are now cautious given the rise in interest rates and uncertainties surrounding the Trump administration's policies.

The company recently announced lower first quarter revenue and warned that the current quarter is challenging as well. Chief executive Hessam Nadji told CNBC's "The Rundown" on Friday that private individual investors and high net worth investors are adopting a wait-and-see approach.

"They're more affected by the rapid rise in interest rates and the uncertainty related to tax reforms ... And they are predominantly our type of clients," he said.

"The fundamentals of the business are in excellent shape, both in the market and our company… U.S. commercial real estate still offers very solid yields despite the higher interest rates and very good supply-demand dynamics."